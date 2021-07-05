Man being chased by police jumps from elevated bridge at Tokyo’s Shibuya Station

A man being chased by police at JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo jumped from the platform onto the tracks and then leapt from an elevated bridge on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. A commuter notified police at the station koban (police box) that a man had filmed up a woman’s dress as she walked up the stairs to the platform, Fuji TV reported. When an officer approached the man, he ran along the platform, then jumped onto the tracks of the JR Yamanote line. After that, he leapt from an elevated bridge onto the street below.

The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Police said Tuesday he will be in hospital for about three months.

