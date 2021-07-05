Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man being chased by police jumps from elevated bridge at Tokyo’s Shibuya Station

24 Comments
TOKYO

A man being chased by police at JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo jumped from the platform onto the tracks and then leapt from an elevated bridge on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. A commuter notified police at the station koban (police box) that a man had filmed up a woman’s dress as she walked up the stairs to the platform, Fuji TV reported. When an officer approached the man, he ran along the platform, then jumped onto the tracks of the JR Yamanote line. After that, he leapt from an elevated bridge onto the street below.

The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Police said Tuesday he will be in hospital for about three months.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good Lord. All that, and for what? The individual may never walk properly again, let alone have a real solicited chance up someone's skirt.

16 ( +18 / -2 )

Hard to have any sympathy for the perv... maybe he should have practiced more parkour

8 ( +12 / -4 )

Here's the video!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvL5as6Q9J4

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Police said Tuesday he will be in hospital for about three months.

I think he inflicted more than enough punishment on himself for his stupidity. They should let him go after that (provided he still can walk).

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Here's the video!

He obviously wasn't an expert in parkour. Ouch!

10 ( +10 / -0 )

He obviously wasn't an expert in parkour. Ouch!

damn it! you beat me to it!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Don't they normally identify the perpetrator, or is that only when he has recovered enough to be formally arrested? You know, "Police said Taro Suzuki, age 35, a company employee, was filming up women's skirts and fled from the Police." For jumping onto the Yamanote-sen tracks, he's lucky he's even alive - as trains come in pretty fast and often, from both directions.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Fortunatelyh there was no pedestrians walking below.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It doesn't matter if he really did it or not, once someone make accusation to you like that is no-win situation. Even lawyer in Japan recommend just to run and go away.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/guilty-and-never-proven-innocent-every-male-train-riders-nightmare-in-japan

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Even lawyer in Japan recommend just to run and go away.

I doubt many lawyers would suggest running away by jumping onto one of the busiest train tracks in the world and then jumping off a bridge onto concrete.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

First, did he actually do it?

Second, It is definitely possible to make the jump as long as you land on your feet, but you trying to land properly while a police officer pulling on you will not end well. Like another poster said, it quite fortunate that he was not hit by a train on a busy line like the Yamanote.

Third, the police officer does have some fault in the matter. It is no different than Japanese police officers choosing not to chase cars speeding over a certain limit to avoid causing a serious accident during the pursuit.

Finally, I get it! There are some really attractive women both Japanese and non Japanese here, but if you can't get their permission then it is not worth it.

4 ( +10 / -6 )

Save it all immediately into the cloud, that’s healthier because you can let you be caught and hand over your phony without hurting or killing yourself for nothing. Not to recommend it or promote it, of course not, but it’s surely not something to die for, in relation to the kind of crime.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

All that for what? Men were certainly designed to self destruct.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

What a weird collection of comments.

And. Man falls aka jumps from the bridge and lands on the concrete.

Law enforcement officer grabs his arm? Why?

He is more than obviously injured and should not be moved.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The photo better be worth it

1 ( +4 / -3 )

What an idiot, these days anyone can watch porno 24/7 for free ( 0 yen ) even live casts, so why do it the hard way?

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Third, the police officer does have some fault in the matter. It is no different than Japanese police officers choosing not to chase cars speeding over a certain limit to avoid causing a serious accident during the pursuit.

Japan police have no sense of the level of danger a suspected criminal can impose. To them, a voyeur and a murderer must be treated the same.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

@moderator

Care to explain what is wrong with my posts?

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Weird little man.

Mods are morons @fuzzy

Unless you write something akin to sucking off Japan, you'll have posts removed.

8 ( +12 / -4 )

To be willing to jump off a bridge just to escape, i would have expected him to at least committed something heavy enough to be scared of being caught. Police should check his phone for more evidence. i bet there is tons of other crimes in there. More video's of filming women maybe.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

It doesn't matter if he really did it or not, once someone make accusation to you like that is no-win situation. Even lawyer in Japan recommend just to run and go away.

In this case if he wasn't doing it all he had to do was hand over his phone, etc...

A verification of the content and yes even recently deleted file can be retrieved.

Once nothing is found they would have proof he was not doing it.

This is not a case of groping where it is he says vs she says.

This is taking photos/videos easily proven true or false.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Why is he even running? In Japan, men can openly admit to sexually assaulting women without receiving any punishment.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

To be willing to jump off a bridge just to escape, i would suspect him to a person in a company with great responsibility. Now he has to get past that risky fall and perhaps a decrease in salary !!

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Stop doing things like that and you won't need to run from the cops and get seriously hurt. Lesson learned maybe.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

