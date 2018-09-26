Man bolts after police visit his home to arrest him on assault charge

Police in Ibaraki Prefecture are on the lookout for an unemployed 20-year-old man who fled when they arrived at his home to question him about an assault.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. Five police officers had gone to the man’s house in Ogawa, Chikusei City, to arrest him on suspicion of assaulting a 23-year-old man at a karaoke club on Aug 16.

While police officers were speaking with the suspect’s mother on the intercom, the man jumped from the second floor balcony and ran away from the back of the house.

The suspect is 170 cm tall, and was wearing a gray T-shirt and navy shorts, and fled the scene barefoot. His smartphone and wallet were left behind in his room.

