Man calls police, saying he killed someone and left body in van

Police in in Musashimurayama, Tokyo, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a body after he called 110 and said he had killed someone.

According to police, Kazuhide Owada called 110 at around 8 p.m. Friday and said “I killed someone a few days ago,” TV Asahi reported. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in his 20s in a van in the apartment building's parking lot. He was lying found face-down with stab wounds to his back and neck.

Police quoted Owada as saying, “He was my boss at the company, but we got into an argument over work-related matters and I ended up killing him.”

The two men reportedly lived together in the apartment. Owada is believed to have killed the victim on or around Feb 10 and placed the body in his van.

