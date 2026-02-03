Man calls police, says he killed his wife

Police in Kotohira town, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife.
According to police, Eiji Ito called 110 at around 12:10 a.m Tuesday and said he had killed his wife, TV Asahi reported. Police went to the apartment and found the man’s wife, Mika Ito, 46, lying unconscious on her futon. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to strangulation.
Police said Ito had knife wounds to his stomach and arms but his wounds are not life-threatening, police said.
Police said they will wait until Ito recovers before questioning him.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
Blattamexiguus
Wonder if he was a long term victim of DV who finally had enough.
got a mate with a Japanese wife whose abuse is off the scale.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well at least he was ready to own up to it.
Gaijinjland
I have Japanese friends who have no desire to get married because they said they are scared of this exact thing happening to them. Heard it said enough times here that I actually don’t think it’s a joke.
grc
Another intra-family homicide
CaptDingleheimer
This reminds me of an incident when I was in college, drinking at a Polish bar in Manhattan. There was an old Polish man walking about playing a harmonica, badly. When he came our way, he tooted out a few notes, then placed his harmonica on our table before telling us "I'm going home to kill my wife", leaving his harmonica with us. Two days later one of the local NYC tabloids ran a story about an old Polish immigrant killing his wife the day before. I've never thrown a harmonica in the trash so quickly (not that I'd ever thrown a harmonica in the trash). I've witnesses a murder since, and I got the eff out of there. The last thing I need is to be Mr. Witness.