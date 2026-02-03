Man calls police, says he killed his wife

Police in Kotohira town, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife.

According to police, Eiji Ito called 110 at around 12:10 a.m Tuesday and said he had killed his wife, TV Asahi reported. Police went to the apartment and found the man’s wife, Mika Ito, 46, lying unconscious on her futon. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to strangulation.

Police said Ito had knife wounds to his stomach and arms but his wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they will wait until Ito recovers before questioning him.

