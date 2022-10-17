Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man caught filming up woman’s skirt on escalator in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of disturbing the public peace after he was caught using his smartphone to film up the skirt of a woman.

According to police, the incident occurred on an escalator at JR Sapporo Station at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the man, a university student, followed the woman, who is in her 20s, through the ticket gate and onto the elevator that leads to the platform. On the way up, he pointed his smartphone up her skirt.

The woman noticed something suspicious and called out for station staff to help her. A station security officer detained the man as he was trying to leave the station.

