Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man charged with killing 76-year-old mother in Tokyo, burying body in Yamagata

0 Comments
YAMAGATA

Police in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, have charged a 40-year-old man with killing his 76-year-old mother in Tokyo last month.

Police said Kotaro Enomoto is accused of strangling his mother Mariko on Oct 16 at her home in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Enomoto is already under arrest for illegally disposing of his mother’s body by transporting it by rental car and burying it on the premises of a nursing home for elderly people in Tsuruoka, where he works. He turned himself in to police in Tsuruoka on Oct 19 and told officers where his mother’s body was.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ogawa Falls

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

3-Day Matsumoto Itinerary: Castle, Art, and Natural Wonders

GaijinPot Blog