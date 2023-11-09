Man charged with killing 76-year-old mother in Tokyo, burying body in Yamagata

Police in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, have charged a 40-year-old man with killing his 76-year-old mother in Tokyo last month.

Police said Kotaro Enomoto is accused of strangling his mother Mariko on Oct 16 at her home in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Enomoto is already under arrest for illegally disposing of his mother’s body by transporting it by rental car and burying it on the premises of a nursing home for elderly people in Tsuruoka, where he works. He turned himself in to police in Tsuruoka on Oct 19 and told officers where his mother’s body was.

