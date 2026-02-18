Man charged with murder and abandonment of 18-year-old woman’s body in mountain forest

A 31-year-old man accused of murdering an 18-year-old woman he was dating and abandoning her body in a mountain forest in Yamanashi Prefecture, has pleaded not guilty to murder at the first session of his trial at the Tokyo District Court.

According to the indictment, Ryoma Atsumi, who lives in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Yurika Nomoto (then 18), to death with a knife in a car in June 2023, and abandoning her body in a mountain forest in Kosuge, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Atsumi worked in interior design and plumbing. He is married, but he and his wife had been separated for about two years. Nomoto lived in Edogawa Ward, near the Atsumi’s home.

At the first session on Wednesday, Atsumi admitted to the charge of abandoning a corpse, but pleaded not guilty to murder, Kyodo News reported.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said the defendant purchased the murder weapon in advance and killed the victim when they were alone in the parked car.

Prosecutors claimed that after stabbing Nomoto, Atsumi called a 33-year-old male friend and asked for help, promising him money. The friend came to the parking lot and they wrapped Nomoto's body in a blue tarp and took it to the mountain forest.

Prosecutors said they have video evidence taken from Atsumi’s smartphone, showing the victim's body in his car.

The defense argued that there were three people in the car, including the friend, and that Nomoto took a knife from her bag and pointed it at Atsumi. The friend took the knife away from her and stabbed her.

Last year, the district court found the friend guilty for conspiring with Atsumi to abandon the body.

