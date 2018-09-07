Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy

KANAGAWA

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in a toilet for disabled people at a shopping center.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 10. Police said the suspect, Satoshi Watanabe, met the boy, who had wandered away from his family, and took him into the toilet, Fuji TV reported. Watanabe has denied the charge, police said.

Later that day, the boy told his mother what had happened and she contacted police.

Police said surveillance camera footage in the shopping center shows Watanabe and the boy walking together toward the toilets.

