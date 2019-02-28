Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man claiming to be British assaults, robs woman in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police on Thursday were searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old woman in a parking lot in the Kabukicho district in Shinjuku, Tokyo. The woman told police she met the man on a dating app and that he told her he was British.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The woman, who is from Asaka, Saitama, met the man through the dating app with another 29-year-old woman. 

As she and the man were walking, they got into a quarrel and he hit her in the face. The man grabbed her handbag and ran away.

Police said the woman suffered light injuries to her face and hands.  

On the dating app, the man claims to be British. He appears to be in his 30s, is about 180 centimeters tall. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.

