Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man clinging to moving car hits utility pole, dies; driver arrested

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of murder after driving his vehicle while a 48-year-old man clung to the door and hit his head against a utility pole on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shinjuku Ward at around 3:25 p.m. in Nishi-Ochiai, Sankei Shimbun reported. The driver, Hiroshi Toyoda, had been shopping at a nearby supermarket and had parked his car in front of the Azumi Shigeta's home. The two got into an argument, after which Toyoda started to drive away, while Shigeta clung to the passenger door handle.

Shigeta was dragged along for several meters before hitting his head against a utility pole. Toyoda kept on going. A witness called 110 and gave a description of the car. Shigeta was taken to hospital where he died several hours later of head injuries.

Police said Toyoda has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he didn't know that Shigeta was hanging onto the car door.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I think the police need to look into this a bit deeper, I cant understand how or why you can hold onto a modern car door handle, they seem to quite smooth, unless he got part of his clothing caught, it sounds like Shigeta san wanted to open the door and pull the driver out and have a fight, but the driver drove off, like most people would.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo