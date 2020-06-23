Man clinging to moving car hits utility pole, dies; driver arrested

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of murder after driving his vehicle while a 48-year-old man clung to the door and hit his head against a utility pole on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shinjuku Ward at around 3:25 p.m. in Nishi-Ochiai, Sankei Shimbun reported. The driver, Hiroshi Toyoda, had been shopping at a nearby supermarket and had parked his car in front of the Azumi Shigeta's home. The two got into an argument, after which Toyoda started to drive away, while Shigeta clung to the passenger door handle.

Shigeta was dragged along for several meters before hitting his head against a utility pole. Toyoda kept on going. A witness called 110 and gave a description of the car. Shigeta was taken to hospital where he died several hours later of head injuries.

Police said Toyoda has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he didn't know that Shigeta was hanging onto the car door.

