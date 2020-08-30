Man commits suicide after killing ex-girlfriend

A 34-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building after killing his 38-year-old former girlfriend in Tokyo on Sunday.

According to police, the body of Asami Noguchi was found by her younger brother who had come to visit at her apartment in Nakano Ward at around 10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Noguchi was bleeding from several knife wounds. Her brother called 110 and Noguchi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier, at around 6 a.m., the body of Noguchi's former boyfriend was found on the grounds of an apartment building about two kilometers away. Police said he had apparently jumped from the 7th floor and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said footage from a street surveillance camera outside Noguchi’s apartment building showed the man arriving in a rental car at around 3:30 a.m. Police said it appeared the man gained entrance to Noguchi's second-floor apartment by the balcony. The surveillance camera footage showed him leaving the area at 4 a.m. The rental car was left parked outside the apartment building from where he jumped. A bloodied knife was found in the car.

Police said Noguchi and the man had met when they worked together in a pastry store and had been in a relationship since 2016. However, he was arrested in August last year for assaulting her in May and July but the matter was settled out of court. In November, he showed up at the confectionery store where Noguchi worked, prompting her to consult with police who issued a verbal warning to the man to stay away from her.

After that incident, police checked with Noguchi each month until April when she told them she had heard nothing from the man who was working at another confectionery store.

Early on Sunday, the man posted a message on Instagram saying that he was thinking about committing suicide, and blaming Noguchi.

