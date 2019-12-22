Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man commits suicide in cell at police station in Tokyo

TOKYO

A man in his 30s who had been arrested on suspicion of theft committed suicide in his cell at Honjo police station in Tokyo late Saturday.

According to police, an officer found the man hanging in his prison cell at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man had cut off part of his clothes to make a noose. He was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead early Sunday.

According to reports, the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on suspicion of theft on Dec 19. 

Police said that when the officer patrolled the cells 10 minutes earlier, he saw nothing out of the ordinary with the detained man who was sitting in his cell.

The (so-called) judge would have just rubber stamped a 10 day extension for the suspect,

Operative word "suspect". A system that can detain a suspect for 3 weeks without charge is shocking in what is supposed to be an advanced country.

I thought Japanese jails were pretty strict about routine and order. I read on another article that someone posted that inmates go to bed early like 9PM and wake up at 7AM. The inmate would have been breaking the rules to physically be awake unless using the toilet or something.

A little suspicious!

