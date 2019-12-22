Man commits suicide in cell at police station in Tokyo

A man in his 30s who had been arrested on suspicion of theft committed suicide in his cell at Honjo police station in Tokyo late Saturday.

According to police, an officer found the man hanging in his prison cell at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man had cut off part of his clothes to make a noose. He was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead early Sunday.

According to reports, the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on suspicion of theft on Dec 19.

Police said that when the officer patrolled the cells 10 minutes earlier, he saw nothing out of the ordinary with the detained man who was sitting in his cell.

