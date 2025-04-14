 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets suspended sentence for abusing rabbits on island

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

A court on Monday sentenced a man to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for abusing rabbits on an island in western Japan.

Riku Hotta, 25, killed or injured seven rabbits on Okuno Island, also known as "Rabbit Island," in Hiroshima Prefecture by kicking them or sticking scissor blades into their mouths, according to the ruling at the Kure branch of the Hiroshima District Court.

The judge, Wataru Shimazaki, condemned the assault as malicious but said the defendant admitted to the charges and reflected on the act.

Hotta was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse in January after being seen kicking a rabbit, which later died, on a street on Okuno Island, which is home to about 500 semi-wild rabbits.

The Environment Ministry is considering installing additional surveillance cameras on the island in response to the incident.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel