Man convicted of stealing local gov't hard drives with personal data

A former employee of an information equipment recycling company was found guilty Tuesday of stealing hard disk drives still containing personal information that the Kanagawa prefectural government discarded between 2018 and 2019.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Yuichi Takahashi, 51, to two years in prison, but suspended it for five years as he paid the company an amount of money equivalent to that he got by selling the hard disk drives online, and also expressed remorse. Prosecutors had sought two years in prison.

According to the ruling, Takahashi stole 51 items worth a total of 98,000 yen including 18 hard disk drives discarded by the Kanagawa government from a facility of Broadlink Co in Tokyo's Ota Ward between June 2018 and December 2019.

The drives, which he sold for 19 million yen, were all recovered by the Kanagawa prefectural government, which said no data had leaked.

Judge Shinobu Shinagawa said Takahashi committed a "malicious" crime as he repeatedly stole items containing private information by "abusing his position, which gave him access to a room for deleting data."

The data, which was not encrypted to prevent unauthorized access, included individuals' names and addresses, tax payment records for automobiles, notification of tax investigations with the names of companies to be probed, as well as records of the prefecture's operations.

The company was due to delete the data from the drives of the computer servers as part of its agreement with the Kanagawa government.

Takahashi pleaded guilty at court, saying, "I thought disposing of (the hard drives) was wasteful and I could make some money from selling them."

He was arrested on Dec 6 last year, after a successful bidder who bought nine hard drives in an internet auction contacted the Kanagawa government and said he was able to restore its data on the drives using special software.

