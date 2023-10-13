Man convicted over viral video of sauce bottle licking at sushi chain

A Japanese court on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man of obstruction of business after he posted an online video of himself licking a soy sauce bottle at an outlet of a conveyor-belt sushi chain in Nagoya in February.
Ryoga Yoshino was sentenced by the Nagoya District Court to three years in prison, suspended for five years.
"I did it to satisfy my desire for recognition and wanted to be popular. What I did was very stupid," Yoshino said during the trial.
Yoshino's defense had asked for a suspended sentence, saying he had shown remorse.
According to the ruling, Yoshino, in conspiracy with another man arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 incident, obstructed business at an outlet of Kura Sushi Inc. in the central Japan city by filming his licking of the soy sauce bottle and posting it on social media.
The other man has been given probation.© KYODO
nosuke
3 years of prison for just licking a soy bottle??? It’s not like he murdered anyone. While female baby killers get about the same time in prison. What if I farted in the restaurant and recorded it is that a crime too? Lol
dagon
Licking a bottle of soy sauce for clicks seems to be roughly equivalent to bribing bureaucrats to defraud the public treasury of billions through contracts fraudulently awarded, faking data and safety reports to gain profits that could and have endangered many and stealing millions from taxpayers and employees.
Shows where the Japanese bureaucracy and legal system's priorities lie.
Conclusion: Corporate crime pays.
sakurasuki
If high profile case can get suspended sentence he should able to get it too.
Aly Rustom
Agree with all 3 above. If someone who bribed officials can get away with a suspended sentence so should he.
William_Blake
I have not used sau8ice bottles in restaurants in Tokyo since and never will again.
stormcrow
It’s difficult to understand the pride and pleasure some people take in their own disgusting vulgarity.