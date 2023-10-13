Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: 清十郎/Pixta
crime

Man convicted over viral video of sauce bottle licking at sushi chain

6 Comments
NAGOYA

A Japanese court on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man of obstruction of business after he posted an online video of himself licking a soy sauce bottle at an outlet of a conveyor-belt sushi chain in Nagoya in February.

Ryoga Yoshino was sentenced by the Nagoya District Court to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

"I did it to satisfy my desire for recognition and wanted to be popular. What I did was very stupid," Yoshino said during the trial.

Yoshino's defense had asked for a suspended sentence, saying he had shown remorse.

According to the ruling, Yoshino, in conspiracy with another man arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 incident, obstructed business at an outlet of Kura Sushi Inc. in the central Japan city by filming his licking of the soy sauce bottle and posting it on social media.

The other man has been given probation.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

3 years of prison for just licking a soy bottle??? It’s not like he murdered anyone. While female baby killers get about the same time in prison. What if I farted in the restaurant and recorded it is that a crime too? Lol

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Yoshino's defense had asked for a suspended sentence, saying he had shown remorse.

Licking a bottle of soy sauce for clicks seems to be roughly equivalent to bribing bureaucrats to defraud the public treasury of billions through contracts fraudulently awarded, faking data and safety reports to gain profits that could and have endangered many and stealing millions from taxpayers and employees.

Shows where the Japanese bureaucracy and legal system's priorities lie.

Conclusion: Corporate crime pays.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

defense had asked for a suspended sentence, saying he had shown remorse.

If high profile case can get suspended sentence he should able to get it too.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Agree with all 3 above. If someone who bribed officials can get away with a suspended sentence so should he.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

I have not used sau8ice bottles in restaurants in Tokyo since and never will again.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It’s difficult to understand the pride and pleasure some people take in their own disgusting vulgarity.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog