Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A man in his 70s and his 44-year-old daughter were found dead in a mountainous area of Kumamoto City in Kyushu, on Tuesday night, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said they received a call from a woman at around 7 p.m. saying that her husband and daughter were missing, Kyodo News reported. At around 11:40 p.m., the family car was spotted parked on a mountain road.

In the front passenger seat was a woman who had been strangled to death, police said. About 50 meters away, police found the woman’s father hanging from a. tree.

Police believe the father killed his daughter and then hanged himself. There were no signs of the car having been forcibly stopped or that anyone else had ben at the scene, police said.

© Japan Today