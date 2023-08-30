Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

A man in his 70s and his 44-year-old daughter were found dead in a mountainous area of Kumamoto City in Kyushu, on Tuesday night, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said they received a call from a woman at around 7 p.m. saying that her husband and daughter were missing, Kyodo News reported. At around 11:40 p.m., the family car was spotted parked on a mountain road.

In the front passenger seat was a woman who had been strangled to death, police said. About 50 meters away, police found the woman’s father hanging from a. tree.

Police believe the father killed his daughter and then hanged himself. There were no signs of the car having been forcibly stopped or that anyone else had ben at the scene, police said.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said they received a call from a woman at around 7 p.m. saying that her husband and daughter were missing

Why is she being left behind?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog