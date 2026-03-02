Man denies forcing 12-year-old Thai girl into sex work in Japan

A man accused of conspiring with a woman to force a then 12-year-old Thai girl into sex work at a Tokyo massage parlor he operated denied the charges Monday.

"I did not know she was underage," Masayuki Hosono, 52, told the Tokyo District Court during the first hearing of his criminal trial.

His defense counsel also argued that he had been deceived about the girl's age by the woman, Punsiripanya Phakhaphon, 38, a Thai national who managed the private-room massage parlor in Tokyo's Yushima district.

In their opening statement, the prosecutors said the girl entered Japan on a short-term visa after her mother told her she would be working there.

They alleged Hosono made the girl perform lewd acts on him, calling it "practice," and forced her to provide sexual services to male customers.

The girl's written statement was also read aloud, in which she said her mother left her alone in Japan to work and send back the money she earned.

According to the indictment, Hosono conspired with the female manager to force the girl to provide sexual services to a male customer in June 2025, and had the girl perform lewd acts on himself two months later.

Thai police arrested the girl's mother in December on suspicion of offenses including human trafficking. The girl, who had been taken into protective custody in Japan, returned to Thailand that same month.

