Man denies sexually assaulting woman who had fallen asleep on sidewalk

TOKYO

A 24-year-old man has denied sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s who had fallen asleep on a sidewalk in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on May 3 in Ota Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said that Hiroto Kanehara, a company employee, followed the woman, who was intoxicated, from a pub. When she lay down on the sidewalk to sleep, he allegedly groped her.

When the woman woke up, she recalls Kanehara telling her he didn’t mean any harm, and ran away, police said.

Kanehara was later identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. He was quoted by police as saying he can’t remember what he did that night.

