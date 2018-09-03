Man detained at Saitama police station found dead in cell in suspected suicide

A 74-year-old man, under arrest on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, was found unconscious in his cell at Nishiiruma police station in Saitama Prefecture, on Monday. The man, Kunio Tamura, was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, just after 7 a.m. on Monday, a police officer noticed Tamura lying on his stomach with a futon pulled over his head. His nostrils and mouth were stuffed with toilet paper. Police believe he committed suicide as there was no one else sharing the cell.

Tamura was arrested on Aug 28 after he fatally hit a 75-year-old woman with his car. He failed to remain at the scene but was later detained. At first, Tamura denied the charge but later admitted he had hit the woman, panicked and kept going.

© Japan Today