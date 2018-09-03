Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man detained at Saitama police station found dead in cell in suspected suicide

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A 74-year-old man, under arrest on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, was found unconscious in his cell at Nishiiruma police station in Saitama Prefecture, on Monday. The man, Kunio Tamura, was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, just after 7 a.m. on Monday, a police officer noticed Tamura lying on his stomach with a futon pulled over his head. His nostrils and mouth were stuffed with toilet paper. Police believe he committed suicide as there was no one else sharing the cell.

Tamura was arrested on Aug 28 after he fatally hit a 75-year-old woman with his car. He failed to remain at the scene but was later detained. At first, Tamura denied the charge but later admitted he had hit the woman, panicked and kept going.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Harajuku Design Festa Art Village: Where Art Meets Food Meets Friends

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

How To Successfully Fail To Climb Mount Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog