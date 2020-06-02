Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man detained in first arrest for illegal reselling of face masks in Japan

OKAYAMA

Okayama prefectural police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of violating a law banning the reselling of face masks, in the first such case in Japan.

The law was enacted on March 15 in response to price-gouging in the wake of the panic buying frenzy that created a shortage of commodities from toilet paper to masks. 

According to police, Junki Fujii, a board member of a house cleaning company in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, was arrested on Monday for reselling 70,000 masks he purchased from an importer on April 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. At the time, Fujii paid 44 yen per mask for 3.08 million yen. 

He then resold 14,000 masks to a self-employed male acquaintance in Okayama City for 49.5 yen each (a total of 693,000 yen). In addition, Fujii sold another 2,000 masks to another man in Kurashiki City for 50.6 yen apiece (a total of 101,200 yen).

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

They won't jail him, because then they'd have to jail a whole lot of people, including politicians, for doing the same.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

