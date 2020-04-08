Man detained over drug use after woman found dead in Kitakyushu hotel room

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man after a woman was found dead in his hotel room.

According to police, Norifumi Irikita, a self-employed resident of Kitakyushu, called 119 at around 2:10 p.m. Monday and said that a woman had collapsed in his hotel room, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, the woman was confirmed dead. There were no external signs of injury on the body.

Police said Irikita was arrested on suspicion of using illegal stimulants, some of which were in the hotel room. Police said Irikita told them he had been injecting himself with stimulant drugs since the end of March. He did not say if the woman had also been taking the drugs.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

