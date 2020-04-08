Man detained over drug use after woman found dead in Kitakyushu hotel room

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man after a woman was found dead in his hotel room.
According to police, Norifumi Irikita, a self-employed resident of Kitakyushu, called 119 at around 2:10 p.m. Monday and said that a woman had collapsed in his hotel room, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, the woman was confirmed dead. There were no external signs of injury on the body.
Police said Irikita was arrested on suspicion of using illegal stimulants, some of which were in the hotel room. Police said Irikita told them he had been injecting himself with stimulant drugs since the end of March. He did not say if the woman had also been taking the drugs.
Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.© Japan Today
Derek Grebe
Illegal stimulants = meth?
blahblah222
If the poor woman is part of the sex industry, the man would likely get away with a very light sentence. This type of things happen very commonly in Tokyo too, with many girls forced to take their client’s drugs. A lot of these girls are in debt, and cannot refuse the client, who could complain to their shops.
The police always siding with the male clients created this horrible situation in Japan. The shinjuku police especially hold very little regard to protect the lives and wellbeing of the female workers, and allows for massive exploitation, including underage prostitution/sex trafficking at several well known delivery health shops.