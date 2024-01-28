Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Man detained over murder of 64-year-old woman in Ehime

0 Comments
EHIME

Police in Saijo City, Ehime Prefecture, have detained a 34-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 64-year-old woman and assaulting her 35-year-old daughter.

Police said Koyuki Tomita was found stabbed to death at her home in Imabari City at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Kyodo News reported that a junior high school boy was bound and gagged in another room. Tomita was a piano teacher and the boy had come for a lesson.

A friend of Tomita found them when she came over for a visit. Police said the boy was taken to hospital but have not been able to question him yet due to his injuries.

Tomita was stabbed several times in the neck but no weapon was found, police said.

Street surveillance camera footage taken at around 5:20 p.m. outside the house showed a man forcibly taking Tomita’s daughter away from the house.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, police located them in Saijo and detained the man, Masamichi Sakakibara, a company employee, on suspicion of killing Tomita. Tomita's daughter was not injured.

Police said Sakakibara was an acquaintance of Tomita’s daughter and that she had recently told friends she was afraid of what he might do, NHK reported.

Tomita lived in the house with her daughter and two grandchildren.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo