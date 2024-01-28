Man detained over murder of 64-year-old woman in Ehime

Police in Saijo City, Ehime Prefecture, have detained a 34-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 64-year-old woman and assaulting her 35-year-old daughter.

Police said Koyuki Tomita was found stabbed to death at her home in Imabari City at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Kyodo News reported that a junior high school boy was bound and gagged in another room. Tomita was a piano teacher and the boy had come for a lesson.

A friend of Tomita found them when she came over for a visit. Police said the boy was taken to hospital but have not been able to question him yet due to his injuries.

Tomita was stabbed several times in the neck but no weapon was found, police said.

Street surveillance camera footage taken at around 5:20 p.m. outside the house showed a man forcibly taking Tomita’s daughter away from the house.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, police located them in Saijo and detained the man, Masamichi Sakakibara, a company employee, on suspicion of killing Tomita. Tomita's daughter was not injured.

Police said Sakakibara was an acquaintance of Tomita’s daughter and that she had recently told friends she was afraid of what he might do, NHK reported.

Tomita lived in the house with her daughter and two grandchildren.

