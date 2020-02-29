Man detained over murder of woman in Miyazaki

Police in Miyazaki city have detained a 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 37-year-old woman on Saturday night.

According to police, Shigemi Matsui, of no fixed occupation or address, is suspected of killing Megumi Kurihara, whom he knew, in the car parking lot of her apartment at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

A passerby found Kurihara lying on the ground, bleeding from the head, and called 119. Kurihara was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later, Sankei Shimbun reported. At 10:30 p.m., police noticed a car parked near the crime scene. When an officer approached the car to speak to the driver, later identified as Matsui, the vehicle took off. At around 11:50 p.m., the same car was seen by a police patrol parked in another part of the city. As the police car approached the vehicle, it rammed into the patrol car in an unsuccessful attempt to get away.

Police said Matsui has initially been charged with destruction of property. They said he has remained silent about Kurihara’s death and his relationship to her.

