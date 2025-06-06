Man dies after being forced out of moving car by ex-wife in Okinawa

Police in Okinawa City have arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of causing the death of her 61-year-old ex-husband by forcing him out of a moving car.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on June 3 on Prefectural Route 224, NHK reported.

Police said Katsumi Miyagi is accused of pushing her former husband, Isao Miyagi, out of the light passenger car. Isao hit his head on the road.

Katsumi kept driving. A passerby called police to report a person lying on the road.

Isao was taken to hospital, but died due to a fractured skull about six hours later.

Police traced the car to Katsumi. After listening to a conversation between the couple recorded on the dashcam, they arrested her.

© Japan Today