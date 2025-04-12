 Japan Today
crime

Man dies after being found beaten in park in Hiroshima Prefecture town

HIROSHIMA

A man died after being found beaten in a park in Fuchu town, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the man was found collapsed on the ground near the management office of Mikumarikyo Forest Park at around 10 p.m., bleeding from head injuries, NTV reported.

A passerby found him and called 110. The man was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.

According to police, the caller told them he heard a voice calling for help and thought the victim might have been in a fight.

Police are in the process of confirming the man's identity. Several items believed to belong to the man were found at the scene, but nothing could be used to identify him, police said.

Mikumarikyo Forest Park is visited by many people during the day as it has a campsite and an observation deck.

