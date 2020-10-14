Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man dies after being found bleeding from knife wounds on Chiba street

CHIBA

A man in his 50s died in hospital after being found collapsed and bleeding from knife wounds on a street in Chiba City on Wednesday night.

According to police, the man, who had no ID or personal belongings on him, was found at around 11:50 p.m. by a passerby who called 110, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead early Thursday, police said.

Police said that, according to local residents, the man lived in a nearby facility with several other men and said they are questioning one of the residents who is believed to have had some trouble with the victim.

