Man dies after being found collapsed on street in Tokyo

A man in his 20s died Saturday night after being found collapsed on a street in Tokyo, police said Sunday.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and said there was a man, bleeding from a head injury, lying on the street in front of an apartment building in Shinjuku Ward, Fuji TV reported. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the man had no ID or personal belongings on him, adding they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and find out what happened.

