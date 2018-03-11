Man dies after being found collapsed on train platform

Police in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture, said Sunday that a man, believed to be a foreigner, died after he was found collapsed on a train platform on Saturday night.

According to police, a commuter called 119 just after 11 p.m. and said that a man was lying on the platform, bleeding from a head wound, at Mikawachiryu Station on the Meitetsu Mikawa line, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, had no means of identification on him. He was taken to hospital but died about an hour later. Police said he had suffered stab wounds to the head and other parts of his body.

Several people were seen running from the platform at the station, which is unmanned, just before the victim was found.

Police said they are looking at station surveillance camera footage to try and identify those people, as well expedite an identification of the victim.

© Japan Today