Man dies after being found lying on Saitama street

A 60-year-old man died after he was found lying unconscious on a street in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, a woman called 119 at around 2 p.m. and said she was driving when she saw a man lying on the street, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the man, who was bleeding from a head injury, was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

Police said the man may have been the victim of a hit-and-run. Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and find out what happened.

