crime

Man dies after being found stabbed outside apartment building in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

A man died after he was found collapsed outside an apartment building in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday night.

Police said the man, who was in his late 20s or early 30s, had been stabbed, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at 9:40 p.m. and said a man was lying on the grounds of an apartment building and that he was bleeding from the stomach.

The man was found collapsed near the stairs at the entrance to the first floor of the building, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died just before midnight.

The incident occurred in a residential area about 500 meters from Tokorozawa Station.

