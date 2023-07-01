Man dies after being found unconscious in cell at Fukuoka police station

A 39-year-old man died after being found unconscious in his cell at a Fukuoka police station on Friday.

According to police, the man was found unconscious in his cell at the police station in Nishi Ward at around 1 a.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported. He was taken to a hospital where he died at around 8 a.m., police said. The cause of death was asphyxiation, police said.

Police said the man had tied one end of his pants around the toilet door in his cell and the other around his neck.

The man had been in the cell alone since having been arrested last week on suspicion of violating the Stimulant Drugs Control Law.

An officer said the man appeared alright when he asked for water at around 12:30 a.m.

