Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after being found unconscious in cell at Fukuoka police station

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

A 39-year-old man died after being found unconscious in his cell at a Fukuoka police station on Friday.

According to police, the man was found unconscious in his cell at the police station in Nishi Ward at around 1 a.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported. He was taken to a hospital where he died at around 8 a.m., police said. The cause of death was asphyxiation, police said.

Police said the man had tied one end of his pants around the toilet door in his cell and the other around his neck.

The man had been in the cell alone since having been arrested last week on suspicion of violating the Stimulant Drugs Control Law.

An officer said the man appeared alright when he asked for water at around 12:30 a.m.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel