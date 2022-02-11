Man dies after being hit with beer bottles in bar

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he hit a 62-year-old man in the head with two beer bottles following a dispute in a bar. The victim died later in hospital.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at the bar in Asahi Ward, Fuji TV reported. According to police, Koji Denda, who works in the construction industry, was sitting at the counter drinking beside Makoto Fukusaki, an interior decorator, when they started arguing.

Police quoted witnesses as saying that Denda dragged Fukusaki to the floor, sat astride him, then hit him in the head with two beer bottles.

The bar manager called police. Fukusaki was taken to hospital where he died about five hours later.

Police said the two men did not know each other and had come to the bar separately. Since his arrest, Denda has remained silent, police said.

© Japan Today