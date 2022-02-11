Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after being hit with beer bottles in bar

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he hit a 62-year-old man in the head with two beer bottles following a dispute in a bar. The victim died later in hospital.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at the bar in Asahi Ward, Fuji TV reported. According to police, Koji Denda, who works in the construction industry, was sitting at the counter drinking beside Makoto Fukusaki, an interior decorator, when they started arguing.

Police quoted witnesses as saying that Denda dragged Fukusaki to the floor, sat astride him, then hit him in the head with two beer bottles.

The bar manager called police. Fukusaki was taken to hospital where he died about five hours later.

Police said the two men did not know each other and had come to the bar separately. Since his arrest, Denda has remained silent, police said.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

sounds like the Woodridge tavern

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What happened to the close bars at 8 or 9? Have many bar owners became tired of the requests and decided to flout the government mandates?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The interior decorator never had a chance.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo