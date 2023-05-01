Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after being scalded with hot ramen

OSAKA

Police in Osaka on Monday arrested a 29-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her boyfriend, who was in his 30s, by scalding him with a Cup Ramen full of boiling water and allegedly drowning him in the bathtub.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, Momoka Taniuchi, has partially admitted to the charge. She was quoted as saying that she poured the Cup Ramen on the man after they had an argument and he slapped her face.

She told police her boyfriend went to the bathroom to clean up and when he didn’t come back after 15 minutes, she went to look for him and found him unconscious the bathtub.

Taniguchi called 119. Police said the victim also had several knife wounds to the lower part of his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Monday the results of an autopsy showed that the man had drowned.

Strange headline, the story says he actually died by drowning in the bathtub....

A rather misleading heading. It was the bathtub that killed him, not the hot ramen.

Still, his girlfriend seems like one to avoid.

