Image: iStock/joel-t
crime

Man dies after being stabbed in Tokyo apartment

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 26-year-old man in his apartment.

According to police, at around 6:55 p.m. on Monday, a call was made to 119 from a woman who said that "a man was stabbed in the neck with scissors in an apartment in Nakano Ward,” Kyodo news reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Yuya Komatani, bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead

Police arrested Kotomi Sato, who was in the apartment, on suspicion of murder.

Police quoted Sato as saying, “I was dating the man. We got into a fight, and I took a pair of scissors out of a drawer and swung it at him. I stabbed him in the neck but I didn't mean to kill him. We often fought.”

Bloody scissors believed to be the murder weapon were found at the scene.

