Man dies after falling down stairs during scuffle

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of causing injury resulting in death after a man he was arguing with fell down a staircase and later died.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday outside a karaoke parlor, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kazuhiro Aoki, who works in the agriculture industry, got into an argument with Shuji Watanabe, a truck driver.

During a scuffle, Watanabe fell down the stairs and suffered a head injury. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Aoki also fell down the stairs and broke his wrist. He was arrested after he was discharged from hospital on Sunday night.

