Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after falling down stairs during scuffle

0 Comments
KORIYAMA, Fukushima

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of causing injury resulting in death after a man he was arguing with fell down a staircase and later died.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday outside a karaoke parlor, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kazuhiro Aoki, who works in the agriculture industry, got into an argument with Shuji Watanabe, a truck driver.

During a scuffle, Watanabe fell down the stairs and suffered a head injury. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Aoki also fell down the stairs and broke his wrist. He was arrested after he was discharged from hospital on Sunday night.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog