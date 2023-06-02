Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after gang fight in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

A man in his 40s died after a fight between several men broke out on a street in Fukuoka on Saturday morning.

A witness called police at around 12:50 a.m. and said a group of men were arguing on a street about 800 meters from JR Nata Station in Higashi Ward and that one man appeared to have been stabbed, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived, some of the gang had dispersed, while others remained with the victim who was on the ground, bleeding from several knife wounds.

The man was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.

Police said they are questioning the men who remained at the scene as well as looking for the others who left.

