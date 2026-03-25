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Man dies from knife wound after being found outside home

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EHIME

A 67-year-old man died from a knife wound to his neck after he was found unconscious outside his home in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, a neighbor found Makio Hoshida lying on the ground outside the entrance to his house at around 3:50 p.m., TV Ehime reported. Hoshida, who was bleeding from the neck, was taken to hospital where he died later Tuesday.

Police said bloodstains were found in front of the entrance and a blood-stained kitchen knife was retrieved at the scene.

Hoshida lived with his 64-year-old sister who was reportedly inside the house at the time, but was not injured. Police are questioning her about the circumstances of her brother's death.

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