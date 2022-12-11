Man douses himself with kerosene, threatens to kill himself and burn down girlfriend’s home

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to commit arson after he poured kerosene on himself and threatened to kill himself and burn down a home where his girlfriend lives.

According to police, Kazuki Hongo, a delivery company employee, threatened to set fire to himself at the home of an 83-year-old man at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The man's 23-year-old granddaughter, who lives with him, is believed to have been dating Hongo.

The woman, who was not at home, called police after receiving a text message from Hongo about his intention. Police said Hongo didn’t go through with his threat and was arrested at the house.

