crime

Man drags elderly woman 10 meters along road after stealing her bag

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Ome, Tokyo, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault after he injured a woman in her 80s while stealing her handbag.

According to police, Noboru Tanaka approached the woman from behind as she was walking home just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Tanaka snatched her shoulder bag containing 40,000 yen in cash. Although the woman toppled over, she held onto her bag and was dragged along the ground by the man for about 10 meters before she let go.

The woman suffered minor injuries to the back of her head.

Police arrested Tanaka after reviewing street surveillance camera footage. The stolen shoulder bag was found at his residence. Police said Tanaka, who is unemployed, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I desperately needed money.”

“I desperately needed money.”

Applying for income assistance was out of the question?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why was she carrying that amount of money? Asking for trouble. She should be old enough to exercise common sense

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Vince

Really?  I doubt mugger knew how much cash she had in her bag.

Also is 40000 sooo much cash?

Seems I read more and more about this type of random street crime lately.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

