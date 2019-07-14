Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man drives off with another man clinging to hood

CHIBA

Police in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a 49-year-old man clinging to the hood following an argument between the two.

Police said the driver, Kan Sugiura, was arrested at his home at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. They said he has admitted to the charge but denied any intent to kill.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Sugiura and the other man, who was riding a motorbike, stopped and got into an argument near an intersection on a national route. As Sugiura got back in his car and started to drive off, the other man hung onto the hood and was carried along for a few hundred meters before he fell off, breaking his right leg.

Police arrested Sugiura at his home at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

It seems more like he was afraid of being attacked.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Should have arrested the other guy for attempted suicide.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Especially when Kan Sugiura have no intention at all when he drove out his car from his home to find someone to cling on his car hood. The other guy who has real intention to do that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

