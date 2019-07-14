Man drives off with another man clinging to hood

Police in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a 49-year-old man clinging to the hood following an argument between the two.

Police said the driver, Kan Sugiura, was arrested at his home at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. They said he has admitted to the charge but denied any intent to kill.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Sugiura and the other man, who was riding a motorbike, stopped and got into an argument near an intersection on a national route. As Sugiura got back in his car and started to drive off, the other man hung onto the hood and was carried along for a few hundred meters before he fell off, breaking his right leg.

