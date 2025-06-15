 Japan Today
crime

Man driving without valid license arrested after woman with him killed in accident

OSAKA

Police in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death, and driving without a valid license.

According to police, Takumi Takekabu, a company employee, was driving along National Route 25 in Kashiwara at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line and crashed into a traffic light pole on the right side of the road, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A woman in the front passenger seat, Nagisa Furukawa, 26, from Sakurai City, Nara Prefecture, was killed in the collision.

Furukawa was wearing a seat belt, but police believe she was asleep with the seat reclined at the time of the accident.

Police said Takekabu has admitted to the allegation. The car was registered to Takekabu, but his license had expired. No alcohol was detected on his breath.

During police questioning, Takekabu initially stated that he did not realize his license had expired, but later admitted that he did know.

Police are questioning him about the exact cause of the accident, and whether he was speeding or dozed off.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

