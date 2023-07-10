Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after apparently being pushed off bridge into river in Osaka

OSAKA

A man in his 70s died after he was apparently pushed off a bridge in Osaka on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:05 a.m. on Mikunibashi bridge which spans the Kanzaki River in Yodogawa Ward. Kyodo News reported that police received a call from a pedestrian who said he saw a man sitting on a bridge railing. Another man stood behind him and seemed to push him, according to the witness. The second man got into a car and drove off.

Police and rescue personnel searched the river and found the man at 3:20 a.m., some 20 meters downstream from the bridge. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and was barefoot. He had no ID on him.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage to try and determine what happened and also to identify the car.

