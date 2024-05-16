 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man drowns after being thrown or pushed into the sea by 2 men in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

Police in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested two men in their 20s on suspicion of manslaughter after they allegedly threw or pushed a 20-year-old man into the sea from a quay where he drowned.

According to police, the incident occurred at around midnight Wednesday. TV Asahi reported that someone called 119 and said a friend had fallen into the sea and was nowhere to be seen.

Police and firefighters went to the scene and found a group about 10 men and women. The body of Tokiya Yasuda was retrieved from the sea and he was declared dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of external injury on his body and it appeared that he had drowned.

Based on eyewitness accounts, police arrested two of the group — Masaki Matsuura, 20, and Kento Hayashi, 21 — for sending Yasuda into the sea, causing his death. Police did not say if the two suspects have admitted to the allegation or not.

The group had arranged on social media to gather at the quay for a birthday celebration.

