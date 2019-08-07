Man, estranged from wife, arrested for allegedly kidnapping son at Aomori Nebuta Festival

Police in Aomori city, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping his preschool son who was visiting the Aomori Nebuta Festival with the suspect’s estranged wife.

According to police, the suspect, Hyuma Yonekura, a Hachinohe resident employed at a scaffolding assembly factory, has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I took [my son] away, but not forcibly.”

The young boy was reportedly not injured in the incident which happened at around 9 p.m. on Monday. Police said Yonekura took his son, who lives with his mother, off the street in Aomori drove him to Hachinohe.

The mother’s friend placed an emergency phone call and claimed that “the boy had been forcibly taken away while watching the Nebuta Festival.” Police located Yonekura’s vehicle in Hachinohe at around 11:25 p.m. on Monday and placed the child in protective custody.

