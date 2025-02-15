 Japan Today
crime

Man, ex-wife die in apparent murder-suicide in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA

A 34-year-old man and his 33-year-old ex-wife died Friday in Yokohama in what police believe was an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 2:30 p.m. and said he had hit someone with a blunt object outside their house, NHK reported. Police went to the house in Asahi Ward and found a woman, identified as Yuri Seike, collapsed in the parking lot beside the house, bleeding from multiple wounds to her head and face.

There were bloodstains on the street in front of the house that continued to the parking lot, and there were also signs that the woman had been dragged.

In a room on the second floor of the house, the woman’s ex-husband, Yuki Imanomi, was found in a state of cardiac arrest after hanging himself.

The two were taken to the hospital, but were confirmed dead at around 4 p.m.

Five people, including the man, lived in the house, but at the time of the incident, only the man’s grandmother was at home.

Police believe Imanomi beat his ex-wife, called 110 and then hanged himself.

