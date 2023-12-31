Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man faces arrest for dangerous driving resulting in death, injury

OSAKA

A 30-year-old man faces arrest on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the car he was driving hit and killed an 82-year-old woman and injured her 50-year-old son in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Harue Okubo suffered a fatal head injury, while her son’s left leg was broken.

Police said the car veered over the center line and hit the couple on the opposite sidewalk before crashing into a utility pole.

The driver was also injured and taken to hospital. Police said he was found to have an alcohol level above the legal limit. They said they will question him as soon as he recovers from his injury.

The accident site is about 600 meters southwest of Kumeda Station on the JR Hanwa Line, on a nearly straight road with one lane on each side.

