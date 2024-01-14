Man fatally shot at Starbucks in Ehime Prefecture; suspect at large

A man visiting a Starbucks store at Aeon Town Kawanoe in Shikokucho City, Ehime Prefecture, was fatally shot on Sunday, police said, adding that the suspect is still at large.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said the victim, identified as Yuichiro Ishikawa, whose occupation is unknown, was seated on the terrace when a man shot him in three times the chest and fled.

Ishikawa was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Although several customers were present, no other injuries were reported. Witnesses described the shooter as a middle-aged man.

The crime scene is about three kilometers east of JR Iyo-Mishima Station.

