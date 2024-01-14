Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Man fatally shot at Starbucks in Ehime Prefecture; suspect at large

0 Comments
EHIME

A man visiting a Starbucks store at Aeon Town Kawanoe in Shikokucho City, Ehime Prefecture, was fatally shot on Sunday, police said, adding that the suspect is still at large.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said the victim, identified as Yuichiro Ishikawa, whose occupation is unknown, was seated on the terrace when a man shot him in three times the chest and fled.

Ishikawa was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Although several customers were present, no other injuries were reported. Witnesses described the shooter as a middle-aged man.

The crime scene is about three kilometers east of JR Iyo-Mishima Station.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Who would’ve thought this could happen in Ehime. At least no one else was injured.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog