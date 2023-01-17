Man fatally shot by police after car chase was on wanted list

A 41-year-old man who was fatally shot by two police officers after a car chase in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, on Jan 13, had been on a wanted list, it was revealed Monday.
The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported. The driver, Kenta Ishibashi, whose address and occupation are unknown, was asked to pull over by police after they spotted the stolen vehicle. Instead, he drove off with the police car in pursuit. When the Aqua stopped behind a truck at a red traffic light about 1.6 kilometers away, the police officers got out of their car and walked toward it. Ishibashi then reversed his car and rammed the police vehicle.
It was at this point that both officers fired two shots each. Three bullets hit Ishibashi in the chest and shoulder, and one missed. Ishibashi was arrested and taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.
Police said Monday that Ishibashi had been on a wanted list for car theft since Dec 28 and that his driver’s license had been revoked.© Japan Today
8 Comments
Login to comment
Fredrik
So, this man was unarmed? And the police use deadly force, hitting with three shots... Good thing the shot that missed didn't hit any bystander.
virusrex
At least the chase and shooting apparently did not involved any innocent bystanders, judging by the actions of the criminal he was desperate enough to put in danger other people.
Still, a woman stabbed on the street, a mother killed by her daughter and a criminal shot by the police all in the same day, definitely not a normal news day in Japan.
virusrex
He demonstrated to be willing to ram his car into other vehicles to escape, that means he was a danger for others, as described by the article the use of deadly force seems justified.
fatrainfallingintheforest
I have no idea about the Japanese police force's rules regarding use of deadly force, and the protocols thereafter, but...
I hope these officers are stood down while an investigation takes place. At first glance it seems they were justified; a suspect fleeing arrest in a stolen vehicle rams their car, giving them reasonable cause to fear for their lives. The article doesn't say if he was armed or not, but I'm guessing he wasn't, here in Japan. However, they weren't in the vehicle at the time, and might it have been more prudent to let him drive away and simply continue the chase. To that point, one of the bullets missed and could have hit a bystander. Although I guess it probably hit the car as the other three landed.
Also, does the fact that he was on a wanted list mean that he didn't enjoy the presumption of innocence?
Michael Machida
The Japanese Police don't have much experience with using their guns. Or using their Police cars to do a simple maneuver to stop the automobile the criminal is in. Shooting the tires would have been a good idea as well. So to shoot him dead was a rookie mistake at best.
Time to get some real training by an American Police Officer on how to outperform the criminal without killing someone.
Raw Beer
Wow, each cop only shot twice! If this was the US, they each would have completely unloaded their gun; and maybe reloaded and continue shooting.
I guess one could argue he was using his car as a weapon, though it was just an Aqua...
samuraivunyl
@ Michael machida
pick any police force in the world but not the American police force. You couldn’t have picked a worse one
Butterflylie
Man there are some real armchair generals in here.
I heard it would’ve been good if they did a backflip and landed on the roof of the car so they could reach inside and pull him out.
do you believe someone’s life could be in danger, if yes you are permitted to use the force required to stop this.