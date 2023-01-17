Man fatally shot by police after car chase was on wanted list

A 41-year-old man who was fatally shot by two police officers after a car chase in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, on Jan 13, had been on a wanted list, it was revealed Monday.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported. The driver, Kenta Ishibashi, whose address and occupation are unknown, was asked to pull over by police after they spotted the stolen vehicle. Instead, he drove off with the police car in pursuit. When the Aqua stopped behind a truck at a red traffic light about 1.6 kilometers away, the police officers got out of their car and walked toward it. Ishibashi then reversed his car and rammed the police vehicle.

It was at this point that both officers fired two shots each. Three bullets hit Ishibashi in the chest and shoulder, and one missed. Ishibashi was arrested and taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

Police said Monday that Ishibashi had been on a wanted list for car theft since Dec 28 and that his driver’s license had been revoked.

