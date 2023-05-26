Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in

A man in his 50s was fatally shot in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday night, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The shooter fled with an accomplice but later turned himself in at a police station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in a coffee shop in a building beside JR Machida Station, Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said the victim was seated at a table when one man came into the cafe and shot him twice. As the wounded victim ran out of the coffee shop, he was shot a third time.

The shooter got into a white car driven by a male accomplice and they drove away.

Police said the victim was shot in the neck and abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At around 11 p.m., Makoto Sasaki, 58, of no fixed occupation, turned himself in at a police station in Isesaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, saying he had been involved in the Machida shooting. He also had a gun with him.

Police said Sasaki’s accomplice is still at large.

