crime

Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in

TOKYO

A man in his 50s was fatally shot in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday night, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The shooter fled with an accomplice but later turned himself in at a police station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in a coffee shop in a building beside JR Machida Station, Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said the victim was seated at a table when one man came into the cafe and shot him twice. As the wounded victim ran out of the coffee shop, he was shot a third time.

The shooter got into a white car driven by a male accomplice and they drove away.

Police said the victim was shot in the neck and abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At around 11 p.m., Makoto Sasaki, 58, of no fixed occupation, turned himself in at a police station in Isesaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, saying he had been involved in the Machida shooting. He also had a gun with him.

Police said Sasaki’s accomplice is still at large.

I guess that with this and what happened a few days ago, some may think Japan is not safe anymore. I looked at the figures. In 2021, 860 murders in Japan and 26,000 in the US. Adjusted by the size of the population, the number of murders in Japan represents 8.3 % of the number of murders in US.

Not perfect but still a pretty safe country.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He turned himself in. No wonder the police have such a good suspect apprehension rate! Anyone who does anything bad here, just walks straight into a koban and confesses. What's in the water?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not denying it is safe (without actually defining that) but if you compare to the US, as is the sadly boring habit, as if it is all there is, then almost everywhere can seem safe. Only war zones seem worse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Occupational hazard

0 ( +0 / -0 )

