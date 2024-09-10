 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed at apartment building in Saitama; suspect arrested

0 Comments
KAWAGUCHI, Saitama

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man in his 50s in an apartment building where they both live.

According to police, a call was made to 110 at 5:25 p.m., by a man saying he had stabbed someone, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police found a man in his late 50s lying in the first floor corridor of the two-story building, bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital where he died later Tuesday due to loss of blood.

Police arrested the resident who made the call, Akio Ono, who lives on the second floor. Ono, who had a blood-stained kitchen knife with him, has admitted to the allegation, police said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel