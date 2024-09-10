Man fatally stabbed at apartment building in Saitama; suspect arrested

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man in his 50s in an apartment building where they both live.

According to police, a call was made to 110 at 5:25 p.m., by a man saying he had stabbed someone, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police found a man in his late 50s lying in the first floor corridor of the two-story building, bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital where he died later Tuesday due to loss of blood.

Police arrested the resident who made the call, Akio Ono, who lives on the second floor. Ono, who had a blood-stained kitchen knife with him, has admitted to the allegation, police said.

© Japan Today